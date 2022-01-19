WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College President Jim Richardson will retire June 30, bringing to a close a 17-year run in the post.
He announced the move at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
Richardson, who has held the job since July 2005, is WVC’s longest-serving president.
During his tenure, he oversaw the development of new academic programs, including WVC’s first four-year degrees. Bachelor degrees in applied science in nursing and engineering technology were introduced in 2017, followed in 2019 by an applied science degree in teaching. Two-year degrees and certificates also were added, including pharmacy technician, engineering technology, drafting, machining and criminal justice.
WVC's Wenatchee and Omak campuses have changed dramatically since his arrival, with the completion of Wenatchi Hall in 2007, the Music and Art Center in 2012, Hazel Allen Burnett Hall in Omak in 2015, the Student Recreation Center in 2017 and, in 2021, Mish ee twie.
Named for Colville tribal elder Gloria L. Atkins — Mish ee twie was her Native American name — the $37 million, three-story, 74,000-square-foot building replaced what had been four wings of Wells Hall. The project broke ground in late 2019 and opened this past September. According to a WVC press release, the capital projects have helped move WVC from having one of the most outdated community college classroom facilities in the state to one of the most modernized.
"Today, we should celebrate that Wenatchee Valley College has come of age as a fully mature, modern, community college offering degrees that students and industries in our district need and want," Richardson said in the press release. "Together we've worked to make WVC the foundation on which our students and our community can translate dreams into reality."
Richardson also saw WVC start grant-funded programs — the College Assistance Migrant Program, TRIO Student Support Services and Math Engineering Science Achievement program — that help provide support for low-income students and students of color as the student population continues to diversify. The number of students of color increased from 22% in 2005 to more than 58% in 2021, according to a WVC press release.
It hasn’t all been rosy.
Richardson was not long at the helm when the financial crisis and recession triggered a series of budget cuts at the state level followed by fluctuations in enrollment that led to an even bigger budget crisis.
The college was dinged for its handling of construction projects.
In late 2019 into early 2020, Richardson faced a vote of no confidence from the WVC faculty union and a formal demand that he be fired. The criticism followed layoffs and staff furloughs to help narrow a $1 million gap in the budget after an enrollment decline. Staff argued that Richardson’s administration should have seen it coming. He continued to have the support of the board.
Two months later, COVID-19 presented a new challenge — transitioning instruction and student services to remote operations that have allowed students to register for classes, access financial aid, get academic support, books, laptops, Wi-Fi access and food from the campus pantries.
Richardson, who has worked in higher education since 1976, said he and his wife Kim are planning to return to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Before arriving in Wenatchee, Richardson was president of Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa.
The WVC board will meet Jan. 25 to discuss the process for hiring a new president.