WENATCHEE — While Wenatchee Valley College’s Knights Hall is sporting some new murals, that does not mean the old building is due to be demolished much like Wells Hall. But once the new Wells Hall opens later this year, Knights Hall will be changing.
When Wells Hall was torn down in June of last year, the programs and classrooms in the building were moved to other buildings on campus including Knights Hall.
Knights Hall, which were the old dormitories at the campus, was once home to WestSide High School on both floors. After WestSide moved out, WVC updated the bottom floor and created computer labs and some faculty offices.
It’s now home to the Transitional Studies Department, which is for English language learners, the Continuing Education Department and the Center for Entrepreneurship.
There are also two portables, one of which houses the Fast Track CNA program.
The new Wells Hall is expected to be ready to go by early to mid-September. Most if not all of the classrooms and departments in Knights Hall will move back into the new Wells Hall come fall, said Libby Siebens, a WVC spokesperson.
She said two organizations have asked about using the first floor of Knights Hall once the college vacates the space. Contract negotiations are going on, she said. There is also some interest in buying the portable buildings, she said.
WVC art instructor Marlin Peterson has been busy with his class doing murals on Knights Hall in recent days. Every spring, Peterson’s illustration class turns into a mural class. He said they try to get out and practice doing big walls.
Two years ago, his class did murals on Wells Hall before it was demolished. This quarter, Peterson said he has permission to paint murals on buildings all over campus.
“I thought it would be a good idea to start on Knights Hall for students to get a little practice. It’s not part of the main part of campus. It’s kind of weird and decrepit,” Peterson said.
Each mural project has had a different theme. The first project was text. Students chose some word, phrase or interesting font. The next project, the students chose a living thing, like a cartoon character or person.
“All the different art styles are well represented there,” he said. “Each student took on their own mural. Each mural had to be eight feet minimum. Some are really successful. Others there was a learning curve and it didn’t come out like they intended. You have the whole mix.”