WENATCHEE — President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan would fund free community college across the country, including at Wenatchee Valley College.
While there have been other efforts before in Washington, D.C., to fund free community college, WVC President Jim Richardson thinks what is going on now is different — but he’s still not holding his breath.
“There’s a good possibility it could happen this time. Obviously there are a lot of details to be worked out but it could mean, especially families that are at a level of financial aid need, it would mean something for them — the free two years,” Richardson said. “I think that is the new twist — free community college for a lot more students.”
Biden’s plan would spend $109 billion over 10 years to make community college tuition free, and it would increase the maximum Pell grant for students with exceptional financial need by $1,400.
Richardson thinks it would help enrollment at WVC quite a bit, something comparable to the Running Start program for high school seniors. Running Start is tuition free for the students and families
“We’ve seen a growing enrollment from Running Start,” Richardson said. “I think it would mean a lot to our enrollment. We would have a lot of people thinking this is a great way to start with no debt for those first two years of higher ed, that would be great.”
However, Richardson doesn’t believe the college would ever need to limit enrollment. He said WVC has enough space and faculty that it would be OK.
Many students who usually go straight to university might consider the community college route to cut down on college debt, if community college was free, he said.
“We have always talked about how our credits transfer. They can come here for a full two years and get a degree. They can transfer to any of the state universities and their credits count. It’s a great value. Obviously, if it is free, it is a much better value,” he said.
To make the Biden plan a reality, Richardson said politicians from both parties need to be in agreement what plan is right for the American public.
He said there are families that are now paying for those first two years of college. And there is a great program in the state for students in need, but it doesn’t cover many families in between.
“A lot of families, if they made it known, this is really important to us — to their representatives and senators. This is important to us because we’re the ones who are left out, between the ones who can pay for it and the ones who can get financial aid,” Richardson said. “It would be a great thing for those families.”