WENATCHEE — More than 40 people took to the sidewalks in a stand against racism event Thursday afternoon in downtown Wenatchee.
The event was organized by NCW YWCA and Wenatchee Valley College students who gathered near the YWCA Thrift Store, 231 N. Wenatchee Ave., and walked about a mile to Memorial Park.
This is the fifth year students have organized an event as part of a Stand Against Racism Campaign, said Erin Tofte, associate dean of campus life, equity and inclusion for WVC. In the past, events were based on the WVC campus and included speakers and activities. This year students elected to do a march since in-person events at campus were not possible because of the pandemic, she said.
Before the march, Mary Big Bull Lewis, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, did a land acknowledgement. Wenatchee City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Mark Kulaas delivered a statement written by Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz voicing support for the march.
Lina Mercado, WVC’s student body president, said the goal of the event is to make a stand for people of color, especially the Latino community, which has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Bindu Nayak and Dr. Mabel Bodell, providers and members of Confluence Health’s Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council, were among the participants advocating against racism.
“It’s important to show that we stand against racism in all ways, not just in health,” Nayak said. “We want our local leaders to also support the cause to stand against racism.”
Bodell said that racism is something that people go through every day regardless of anyone’s position.
“Inaction is not an option anymore,” Bodell said.
WVC students in Omak are planning a similar event at 4 p.m. Friday.