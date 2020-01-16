WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College will be closed for Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, but students are taking the spirit of the celebration out into the community.
WVC’s diversity and inclusion department is planning two events, both from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The first is at Blossom Valley Assisted Living where volunteers will bring board games to play with residents.
The other is at the Wenatchee Grocery Outlet, where volunteers will be collecting food donations for the Knights Kupboard food pantry. The Knights Kupboard, open from noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays, provides students in need with nonperishable food items and hygiene products. The need is for items such as cereal, granola bars, nuts, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce, soups, chili, stews, personal hygiene items, diapers and baby food.
For Knights Kupboard information, contact WVC Counselors Bertha Sanchez, 682-6850, bsanchez@wvc.edu, or Ryan Poortinga 682-6857, rpoortinga@wvc.edu.