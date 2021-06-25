WENATCHEE — Starting July 1, Wenatchee Valley College campuses in Wenatchee and Omak will be open to students and the public three days a week — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday.
New and current students can access registration and admissions, cashiering, financial aid, educational planning and testing, career center, counseling and instruction offices during these hours, the college announced Thursday.
Health and safety protocols remain in place.
The Barnes and Noble bookstore on WVC campus will be open for extended curbside hours on Mondays and Fridays. The libraries on both campuses are open four days a week, Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the summer.
“After more than a year of remote operations, I am excited to welcome you back to our campuses for summer quarter,” WVC President Jim Richardson wrote in an email to campus. “Providing in-person services is critical to better serve both our prospective and current students.”
WVC plans to open four days a week in August, then in September, reopen at full capacity, five days a week before the start of fall quarter 2021.
Online resources are still available to students at wvc.edu/Online. Students can contact the main office by phone, email or Zoom.