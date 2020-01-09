OLYMPIA — Rep. Alex Ybarra has been named to a 27-member advisory committee to develop the 2021 Washington energy strategy, the state Department of Commerce announced.
Ybarra, R-Quincy, will represent the state Legislature on the committee. He serves the 13th Legislative District, which covers Lincoln, Kittitas and parts of Grant and Yakima counties.
He works for Grant County PUD as an auditor, helping ensure the PUD's electric system meets federal reliability requirements.
The committee was formed in response to the 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act, which calls for 100% clean electricity in Washington by 2045. It also includes representatives of utilities, industries, local governments, tribes, labor unions, civic and environmental organizations, and natural gas distribution companies.
Updating the state energy strategy will involve identifying policies and actions to “ensure competitive energy prices, foster a clean energy economy and meet greenhouse gas reduction targets,” Commerce said in a news release.