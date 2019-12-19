QUINCY — Alex Ybarra, who will return to Olympia in January as the elected 13th District Legislative representative, has resigned from the Quincy School Board.
The move last week sparks a search for his replacement to the Position 5 seat.
Those interested in joining the five-member board have until Jan. 31 to turn in the paperwork, which is available on the district website. The board will conduct interviews during the Feb. 25 board meeting and make an appointment that night.
The appointee will finish out the term that expires in November 2021.
The other board members are board President Chris Baumgartner and Vice President Susan Lybbert, both veteran members who ran unopposed for re-election in November, Jack Foglesong, who was newly elected in November and Tricia Lubach, who is in the middle of her fourth term.
Ybarra, a Quincy native, was elected to the school board in 2011. He served on the Washington State School Directors Association and was named to the state’s Commission on Hispanic Affairs. His day job is as a statistician and analyst for the Grant County PUD.
He was appointed in January as a 13th Legislative District representative, to finish out the post vacated by Matt Manweller who resigned after facing sexual conduct allegations.
Ybarra said then he wasn’t sure whether he would be able to continue his school board duties and would play it by ear.
The 13th Legislative District covers Lincoln, Kittitas and parts of Grant and Yakima counties.
In November, Ybarra, who filed as a Republican, was elected to the two-year legislative post, defeating Ellensburg Democrat Steve Verhey.
For information about the school board post and responsibilities of a school board member, call Superintendent John Boyd at 787-4571.