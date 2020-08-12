WENATCHEE — Not being able to send your child to school for the day also means no more childcare for many parents. The Wenatchee Valley YMCA has a solution, but it can only take in a limited number of children.
The YMCA is finalizing plans to set up six childcare sites spread out between Wenatchee, Eastmont and Cascade school districts, said Brogan Foster, YMCA director of childcare. That number might change, depending on staffing.
Foster said the goal is to be up and running by Aug. 26.
The original plan was for districts, specifically Wenatchee, to provide para-educators for the YMCA. This would help them reach the recommended student-to-caregiver ratio of 1 to 5.
The Wenatchee School District is unable to provide as many as previously thought, she said. Those gaps in staffing are now looking to be filled.
Foster said she is trying to figure out how many students they can provide for, taking into account the low ratios.
At this point, the YMCA is looking at anywhere between a capacity of 30 to 40 children per site, she said. Three sites in Wenatchee, at best, would mean 120 open spots. Eastmont is looking at 80 to 100 and Cascade is closer to 40 or 50.
“We do have limited spots, but it’s better than no spots, unfortunately,” she said.
Once inside, masks are required for everybody, unless students have a doctor’s note that exempts them, she said.
“Mask breaks” are built into the daily schedule for children. It gives children “a chance to just take it off for a second. Take a breather, get a drink,” she said.
Labels on the wall mark where children can go to remove their masks, she said. Signs nearby notify others to stay at least 6 feet away.
The plan is to take in students from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and provide limited instructional support as children navigate their school day, she said. Before and after school programs will also be provided.
For students, their school day will probably include virtual interactions with a teacher, live-streamed lessons as well as closed-computer homework and activities, she said.
The school district, when taking into account all of their students, does not have enough space to handle the 1 to 5 ratio, she said. Even if districts allowed 50% of their students in each week, they would still have hundreds of children in school at the same time.
The program is not much different than the emergency childcare offered to health care and other essential workers last spring, she said. Available space inside of schools consists basically just of the gym and cafeteria area.
Since extra classrooms in schools will not be available, staff will have to get creative with spacing, she said. They will make sure children are adequately spaced out into small groups. YMCA staff will divide up students by their age group and grade.
The YMCA will also not have para-educator support from school districts and will be providing all of the staff themselves, she said. The goal is to get a small program set up in each school. That way, children can attend the school they normally go to.
The more staff that the YMCA gets, the more spots for children they can open up, she said. People who have already paid in advance for YMCA’s 2021 childcare services will be offered spots first. A portion of those parents will just keep their children home if they have the ability to, she said.
Things are “still in the works” and changing daily, she said. The YMCA has not solidified their pricing for the services or maximum enrollment numbers yet.