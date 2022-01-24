WENATCHEE — If someone said they saw a man from the circus walking through Pybus Market on stilts over the weekend, they were telling the truth.
Youth organizations from across the region took part in Saturday's Bundle Up Fest and the Youth Sports and Activities Fair at Pybus. Organizers say the event encouraged kids to get involved in the community.
“The goal is to get information out to families about youth sports and activities in the valley,” said Caryl Andre of Wenatchee's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. “To let them know that we have scholarships available.”
Andre said if children cannot get involved in a sport due to financial constraints, the Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation is "here to help them."
Beyond that, the event encouraged family fun on a crisp Saturday afternoon. Andre estimated several hundred people attended the events.
Inside, the booths included the Wenatchee Wild, Girl Scouts, Eastmont Parks and Recreation, the YMCA and ice-skating lessons at Town Toyota Center. More than 20 organizations were on hand to answer questions.
But it was Wenatchee Youth Circus — whose booth featured stilt walkers, jugglers and an interactive ball-balancing activity — that stole the show. Samuel Talbot, the stilt walker who also juggled at the same time, said he’s been involved in the circus for about five years.
“I really like doing the wire. I ride a unicycle on the high wire,” Talbot said.
Talbot got involved after seeing a friend participating and thinking “Oh, that looks fun.”
Josh Dailey, a circus organizer, said the program is for anyone under 19. With so many different activities, the circus has something suited for everyone.
“It’s a very good family program,” Dailey said. “We have a wide range of activities for multiple kids to do, depending on what their interests are.”
Dailey said the circus’ enrollment took a hit during the pandemic, which was part of the motivation to come out Saturday. The interactive booth, Dailey said, showed kids what they can do.
The activities outside included a petting zoo and a hayride around the block. Representatives from 4-H brought goats, chickens and rabbits for the eager participants.
The event was slightly pared back, with the typical s’more station canceled due to COVID concerns. Andre said the sports and activities fair has taken place for nearly a decade while the bundle-up festival has gone on for nearly 20 years in some interaction.
The hayride, which took families on a trek around the market’s parking lot and onto Worthen Street, was particularly popular.
“We’re really glad we actually got to do it, we were concerned,” she said. “But we took as many mitigation precautions as we could to keep things safe.”
For more information on the Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation, go to wwrld.us/3H2ooub.