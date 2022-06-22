WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioner candidate Zachary Miller announced Wednesday he has dropped out what was a three-way race.
Miller said in an email that he's exiting the race following "a recent health scare."
Miller had raised $3,900.67 in campaign contributions for this year's race, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission. This was the second time he had run for this seat, losing in the 2018 primary.
Two other candidates remain in the race for Chelan County Commissioner for District 2, currently occupied by Bob Bugert, who announced he was retiring earlier this year.
Anne Hessburg, Leavenworth city councilwoman and environmental planner, and Shon Smith, owner of the Wok-About Grill restaurants, both remain in the race for commissioner.
Hessburg has raised $22,173 compared to Smith's $16,277.64, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.
"I wish Shon and Anne all the best in the commissioner race, and want to thank Bob Bugert for his service to Chelan County as Commissioner for the past four years," Miller said in an email.
