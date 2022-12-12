WENATCHEE — iFIBER Communications and their 18,000 customers have a new service provider: Ziply Fiber.
The Kirkland-based internet provider announced Monday that they acquired iFIBER Communications, according to a news release.
"Today’s agreement with iFIBER not only expedites our ability to bring fiber internet to more customers, but also supports our belief in building effective public-private partnerships," said Harold Zeitz, Ziply Fiber CEO, in a news release.
The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed, said Dan Miller, personal relations representative for Ziply Fiber, in an email.
Frontier Communications — the internet, phone and TV provider with about 500,000 customers across several states including Washington — was bought by Ziply Fiber for $1.35 billion in 2020.
iFIBER Communications, based in Ephrata, provided fiber internet and digital phone service in several counties in the North Central Washington including Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kitsap, Mason and Pend Oreille counties.
Current iFIBER customers will continue to have their internet and voice services provided by the same iFIBER staff as no employees will be fired as a result of the acquisition, according to Miller.
The iFIBER service area will continue to be served under the same brand for the foreseeable future.
"Everything will be business as usual for existing futures," Miller said. "Post-acquisition, we’ll focus on servicing customers with expanded service hours, advanced new products like hosted voice and improved network management capabilities."
Ziply Fiber has major offices in Everett, Oregon and Idaho spanning 250,000 square-miles, according to the news release.
Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179
World staff writer
