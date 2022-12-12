WENATCHEE — iFIBER Communications and their 18,000 customers have a new service provider: Ziply Fiber.

The Kirkland-based internet provider announced Monday that they acquired iFIBER Communications, according to a news release.

Harold_Zeitz-112-Edit.jpeg

Harold Zeitz

CEO, Ziply Fiber


