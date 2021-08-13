Workers for Western Tile and Marble of Redmond take 300-pound marble tiles off the outside of the former Federal Building along South Chelan Avenue on Tuesday. After holes are cut in the block wall for windows, and the marble cleaned, it will be reinstalled as part of the City Hall renovation project.
The money will cover the cost of three windows on the east side of the building that will match other windows in the city’s existing plans and add natural light to LocalTel’s space in the building. To maintain consistency, LocalTel’s windows will be installed by the city’s contractor, TW Clark.
The addition of LocalTel’s windows will not increase the construction time of the building, which has a May 2022 completion date.
The city hall building, previously known as the Federal Building, was bought by LocalTel. The city purchased part of the building in May 2018 and moved in November of the same year. The city and LocalTel still have a 50/50 vote on the management of the building.
