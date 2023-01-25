Lockerbie bombing suspect Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir Al-Marimi is shown in police photograph.

Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir Al-Marimi, accused of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988, is shown in this Alexandria Sheriff's Office photograph taken in Alexandria,Virginia on Dec. 11, 2022. 

 Alexandria, VA Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Libyan intelligence operative suspected of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 and killed 270 people was set to be arraigned in a U.S. court on Wednesday, where prosecutors are also expected to ask for him to be detained through trial.

Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, 71, is the first suspect in the attack to face criminal charges in the United States. He is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Washington, D.C.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?