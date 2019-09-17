WENATCHEE — People and organizations can now submit applications for 2020’s lodging tax grants with Chelan County.
The county has $500,000 available this year for capital projects and $250,000 for tourism promotion and events, according to a Chelan County news release. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. People can email applications to cathy.mulhall@co.chelan.wa.us or mail eight copies to Cathy Mulhall at 400 Douglas St., Suite 201, Wenatchee, WA 98801.
Details on what to include on applications can be found at https://wwrld.us/2mfdf4D.
Washington state allows cities and counties to collect a tax on hotels on motels for stays of less than 30 consecutive days. Cities and counties can then create an advisory committee to oversee those dollars and disperse them for the purposes of promoting tourism or creating capital projects to support the tourism industry.