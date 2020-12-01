WENAS — Helicopters and crews are reseeding land burned this summer by the Evans Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg, the start of what will be a long recovery.
The scale of the blaze far surpassed anything ever seen by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in the fire-prone Wenas Wildlife Area, according to site manager Cindi Confer Morris. More than 60,000 of the 75,000 burned acres are in the Wenas, and Confer Morris said in some places the fire burned hot enough to essentially sterilize the soil.
Blackened areas on the west side of the Yakima River Canyon are visible from the canyon road and the river.
"Come spring, it's gonna green up and so it will look a lot better at that point in time," Confer Morris said. "But I would say for the shrubs and stuff we're probably looking at maybe five years to start seeing it really kind of look more like it did before the fire."
Some forested draws will take longer to recover after losing 70% to 80% of trees. Shrub steppe areas may need about five to 10 years to develop a decent stand of sagebrush and bitterbrush, even with wildlife department staff hoping to plant seeds soon.
That will be in addition to seeding done this week on 35 acres off of Newlands Road near Cleman Mountain, with another 600 acres of ground-based seeding expected this winter. The wildlife department hired contractors to complete 300 of 750 scheduled acres of seeding with a helicopter in forested draws around Cleman Mountain and Black Canyon.
Those native mixes will replenish riparian areas susceptible to erosion, as well as some shrub-steppe landscapes. Confer Morris said seeding around the Wenas and Umtanum creeks would focus primarily on native grass species and sterile triticale.
"The positive is that we are seeing a lot of the species that are re-sprouting already," Confer Morris said. "Even though they're re-sprouting, it's gonna take .... 10, 20 years before we start having something that looks like overhead."
The fire could benefit areas where it burned hot enough to take off a dust layer that feeds invasive species such as cheatgrass and bulbous bluegrass. Confer Morris said she'll be interested to see how those areas recover.
The fire, which started Aug. 31, destroyed six homes and six structures before firefighters finally subdued it in September. The cause has not been determined.
Damage from the fire also included approximately 17.5 miles of elk fence managed by the wildlife department. Confer Morris said with the help of a contractor they've been able to prop it all up once again in the hopes that will be enough to keep elk from knocking it over and accessing private lands.
The department hired a contractor to repair nine miles of fence and started reaching out to commercial producers to offer tarps to protect hay from elk, if necessary. Confer Morris said they'll need to go to the Legislature for additional funds to hire someone to fix the remaining 8.5 miles of fence.
Confer Morris said despite all the damage, the wildlife department experienced some good fortune when the approaching blaze came within a quarter mile of the Wenas Wildlife Area headquarters building.
"At one point we'd had (the Department of Natural Resources) say it's just a matter of time," she said. "We evacuated all of our equipment and then we were lucky enough to get that wind shift and it went back more to the south and it kind of went around us."