Members of the international community hold a rally in support of Ukraine in Kyiv

The Ukrainian national flag is seen behind the U.S. national flag during a rally of foreign community members in support of Ukraine amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb. 6, 2022. 

 Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new rocket that would double Ukraine's strike range in its war with Russia was included in a $2.175 billion U.S. military aid package, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), will allow Ukraine's military to hit targets at twice the distance reachable by the rockets it now fires from the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).



