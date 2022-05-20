WENATCHEE — Dennis Bolz, a 16-year Chelan County PUD commissioner, decided Friday not to seek re-election.
“About an hour ago, Joycelyn (Bolz’ wife) and I made the decision that we're, you know, happy with who's going to be in the election and it's probably a good time for us, me, not to run and let somebody else have the next opportunity.”
Bolz, 74, has served four consecutive terms on the PUD commission.
He said part of the couple’s decision was because Aurora Flores filed Friday morning for the PUD commissioner District 3 seat.
“The Hispanic community represents about 38 to 40% of our customer base with no representation on the board, and Aurora Flores is female and she is Hispanic and highly qualified and I really think could be a great addition to the commission and creating, I think, the quality balance on the board.”
Flores is seeking the seat currently occupied by Ann Congdon, who announced in April she would not seek re-election. Congdon served 18 years on the commission.
Flores faces former PUD Commissioner Carnan Bergren, who announced in April he would try to return to the board where he served for two terms.
Kelly Allen is running for Bolz’ District B seat.
Bolz said he was ready to step back, and was “at peace” because of the selection of candidates.
“There's nothing I've enjoyed more, professionally, than the 16 years as a PUD commissioner,” Bolz said. “It's been a great run. I really liked it, but I think if there's a time when, you know, someone with fresh ideas or a different perspective would serve as well or better and I think it's time for that to transpire.”
Bolz said he was “a little bit of a guardian.”
“If I wasn't satisfied with who was gonna run, because of where I live, I could run for the four- or the six-year position. And so I was just kind of waiting to see who signed up.”
“I think Kelly Allen, who signed up for the four-year term, is going to be a quality candidate, and then this morning, Aurora Flores signed up for the six-year term and I think they're both highly qualified candidates,” he said.
“In the history of the PUD there's only been three women who served on the board, Ann (Congdon) being the third, and since she’s not running again, it would have left an all- male commission… So this will give the opportunity for one or two (women) to serve on the commission.”
Bolz, who will soon turn 75, said he needed a break. He taught for 15 years and was in school administration for 16 years, he said. He also was a consultant, besides his community service. He and Jocelyn raised three sons.
“I have worked basically every day of my life since I was 12 years old and I'm still on the Community Foundation (of NCW),” he said. “I will probably just reduce my community service to, you know, the one board and then just see what the future brings.”
He said he and Joycelyn also would have “a chance to do a little more traveling, and we'll probably do that. We've been to all 50 states and 43 countries and enjoy getting out, and this allows so we'll get more freedom to be able to do that.”
But there were some drawbacks.
“I'm gonna miss the PUD like crazy,” he said. “It didn't take too long to figure out the best part about being a commissioner is getting to know the employees and watch the level of talent there, the intelligence, the work ethic, the honesty, integrity. What they get up and go do everyday, it has public benefits… We provide services on an equitable basis, you know, we're an organization that reaches out to every person to meet their needs in this day when equity is such an important discussion.”