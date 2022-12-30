WENATCHEE — Don West, KPQ host, wrestling commentator and professional pitchman, among other hats worn throughout his career, died Friday morning.
West initially shared a diagnosis of brain lymphoma in June 2021. In January of this year, West announced cancer had returned.
Laura Gooch, market president for Townsquare Media, which owns KPQ, wrote in an email Friday that West made a considerable impact on the Wenatchee Valley.
“Don brought so much energy and laughter to our building and we were very lucky to have him as a part of our broadcasting family,” Gooch wrote. “He will be missed but certainly will never be forgotten; his voice will always be present in the hearts of his fans, and those who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Don's beautiful wife, Terri, and his entire family.
Bliss Littler, president of the Wild, said he was able to spend time with West twice over the past couple of weeks. West previously worked as the Wild's director of sales and marketing.
“We lost a good one,” Littler said. “Heaven is getting a Hall of Famer in him, that’s for sure.”
This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.
