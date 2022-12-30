Go West, marketing man: After careers as television pitchman and wrestling commentator, Don West has made Wenatchee home (copy)
Buy Now

Don West, director of sales and marketing for the Wenatchee Wild, screams to the fans during a ‘chuck-a-puck’ promotion.

WENATCHEE — Don West, KPQ host, wrestling commentator and professional pitchman, among other hats worn throughout his career, died Friday morning.

West initially shared a diagnosis of brain lymphoma in June 2021. In January of this year, West announced cancer had returned.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?