ELLENSBURG — To lead the Central Washington University Wildcat Marching Band to artistic excellence, director of bands T. André Feagin needed a bird's-eye view.
During weekday rehearsals on the field outside the college's music building, Feagin stepped onto a scissor lift and rose 20 feet in the air. During one of their final rehearsals, the students cheered as they watched him go up, their shouts punctuated by drumrolls and the blare of a trumpet.
The noisy group of instrumentalists fell quiet when Feagin addressed them through a microphone.
"Oh, I see them getting ready," he said, before checking the students' energy levels. Dividing the band in half, Feagin had each side try to playfully out-cheer the other before getting down to business.
Jonathan Ehlers, an economics and math student in his fourth year of marching band, said he recognizes the director's leadership and appreciates the way Feagin respects his students in turn.
"He's very personable," Ellers said. "And it really feels like instead of addressing and talking down to us, he's really a part of the group."
Feagin joined Central Washington University in 2020, as the pandemic was in full swing. CWU's music department has a strong reputation, and Feagin said he felt pressure when he stepped into the role.
The past two years have been full of making connections with students and building upon the work done by those before him.
"Two years looking in the rearview mirror, it has proven to be an excellent decision," Feagin said. "And I'm so honored to be here and doing what I'm trying to do on behalf of our students, on behalf of music education and on behalf of my own personal growth."
Leading future leaders
In his time as an educator, Feagin has taught thousands of students. Prior to coming to CWU he worked in music education at Colorado State University, Coastal Carolina University and the University of Texas at El Paso.
But despite his titles and accolades, Feagin said he rarely views himself as a leader, focusing instead on the ways he can improve.
"Externally, I think people see that leadership and that leader quality in me. Maybe I see it once a year, and only for like 35 seconds," he said.
Students said they see him as a model of professionalism.
Amanda Christian is a student leader in the marching band where she oversees the saxophone section. She's also a music education major, and wants to pass her love of music on to future students.
"Something Dr. Feagin really emphasizes about leadership is how you want to create leaders after you," she said.
Christian said his guidance taught her numerous lessons in leadership. During a retreat for the marching band section leaders, they had long discussions about the ways to lift others up while in a position of power.
"And because I'm going to be a teacher, everything that I'm learning about leadership here is so applicable to what I'm going to be doing out in the field in the next year or so," she said.
Inclusivity advocate
As the first Black director of bands at the university, Feagin is keenly aware of the types of people missing from the rooms he has worked hard to get into.
Feagin said he did not meet an instructor who resembled him until he was in his 20s.
"I am in a field right now, in academia, where there are not many people who look like me who do what I do," he said.
Now in a position of authority, Feagin is dedicated to creating a more meaningfully inclusive environment. He knows what it is like for his students, who are trying to navigate these spaces themselves, to feel like they might not belong.
To really get started on the path toward inclusivity, people need to be willing to have uncomfortable conversations, he said. That includes considering which people are welcomed at the decision-making table and what sorts of art the curriculum highlights or excludes.
The conversation comes first to create an atmosphere where different voices are respected. But the work needs to follow, Feagin said.
"I cannot change the world," he said. "But I can change a corner. I can change my office. I can help change my hallways. I can help change my campus. I can help change my community. And the impact of that, the arm reaching of that, everyday can get a little more broad, can go a little further."
Loving music, loving othersOf the hundreds of students that Feagin teaches each year, not all will go on to be professional musicians or conductors or music educators. Many marching band students are simply there because they enjoy it.
Feagin said the community that is built in the marching band or any other musical space he inhabits is an integral part of what makes it all worthwhile. And students take the lessons in teamwork and cooperation into their daily lives.
The lesson that he most wants his students to walk away with is not one of rhythm or melody, but of the heart. Feagin said that when students learn to love music, that translates into learning to love other people.
"My mentor used to say that life was about — and is about — the music we make and the people we make it with," Feagin said.
For the final football game of CWU's regular season, Feagin ascended a platform at the field's 50-yard line.
Clad in a smart black coat to protect against the November chill, he kept his back to the audience and faced the marching band, which had instruments at the ready.
He reached his arms to signal the start of the pre-show set, knowing that upon his mark, all the rehearsals and hard work would pay off.