WENATCHEE — Voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary election hit 22.95% in Chelan County and 17.83% in Douglas County.

Chelan County’s first count Tuesday evening included 10,058 ballots out of 43,828 total registered voters. There were about 2,800 ballots still waiting to be processed Tuesday evening, and Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore said there will be an updated count released about 4 p.m. Friday.

Douglas County’s first count Tuesday, which was posted online later than its expected arrival of 8:30 p.m., consisted of 4,118 ballots out of 23,094 registered voters. There were an estimated 1,000 ballots still awaiting counting Tuesday, and the next count is Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall had predicted Monday that there could be a turnout of about 35% by the end of the week.

The initial counts don’t account for ballots that are still being processed, like some of those that were picked up from ballot boxes Tuesday night and those that were postmarked by the end of the day Tuesday but hadn’t arrived yet.

The elections are scheduled to be certified Aug. 17.

