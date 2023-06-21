US-NEWS-TESTSCORES-DMT

New data shows 13-year-olds nationwide tested significantly lower in reading and math, with math scores facing the single largest drop in 50 years. 

DALLAS — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a long-term impact on grade-school education, as new data released Wednesday shows 13-year-olds nationwide tested significantly lower in reading and math, with math scores facing the single largest drop in 50 years.

“Most of these students were 10-years-old when the pandemic hit, and schools were disrupted,” Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, said in a call with reporters. “The bottom line is these results show that there are gaps in basic skills.”



