230621-newslocal-waterflow 01.jpg
Snow in the Cascade Mountain Range is melting fast this year, as seen from Eaglerock Estates housing development Monday, June 19, 2023.

NCW — The Washington State Department of Ecology forecasted low water flows throughout the state for June and July — including for local waterways — thanks to early snowmelt in May and low precipitation on the horizon.

“We’re looking at about 65% of average flows into Wells (Dam) for July, with continued low flows into August. June has also been dry,” wrote Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas County PUD spokesperson.



