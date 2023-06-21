NCW — The Washington State Department of Ecology forecasted low water flows throughout the state for June and July — including for local waterways — thanks to early snowmelt in May and low precipitation on the horizon.
“We’re looking at about 65% of average flows into Wells (Dam) for July, with continued low flows into August. June has also been dry,” wrote Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas County PUD spokesperson.
Meanwhile, the flows at the Wenatchee River in Peshastin are anticipated at 50% of normal in early July and 70% of normal by the end of July, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center. Flows for the Columbia River at Rocky Reach Dam for early July are expected at roughly 70% of normal and by the end of July, flows are likely to be around 85% of normal.
“In the West, mountain snowpack is an important part of our water supply. Much above average temperatures in May caused our region to lose mountain snow rapidly,” wrote Greg Koch, National Weather Service meteorologist, in an email. “That premature loss of snowpack is a big factor in the outlook for low stream flows for rivers fed by the Cascades like the Wenatchee River. The forecast for below average streamflow for the Columbia River is not only affected by the rapid loss of snowpack in May, but also suffers because much of the water in the Columbia River comes from Canada.”
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, released June 15, indicates western parts of Chelan County classified in a “Moderate Drought,” according to Koch. Central parts of the county were classified as “Abnormally Dry” and the eastern portion had no drought listing, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“The Northwest River Forecast Center’s Grand Coulee Dam’s January through July runoff forecast is currently at 79% of normal — quite low. Rocky Reach (Dam) and Rock Island’s (Dam’s) water supply are typically very close to Grand Coulee’s since they are just downstream,” wrote Rachel Hansen, Chelan County PUD spokesperson. “Rocky Reach and Rock Island’s generation is directly proportional to the water supply ie. If the water supply is 80% of normal, the amount of generation at Rocky Reach and Rock Island is 80% of normal. Since a large portion of the NW’s hydro generation is on the Columbia River, there will be less generation this summer which typically leads to higher wholesale electricity prices.”
August wholesale electricity prices are anticipated to be elevated due to the tight market caused by lower flow/lower generation, Vibbert wrote. According to Hansen, how hot or cold the summer is and the price of natural gas also weighs into wholesale power prices. The wholesale prices won’t affect regular customers.
The flows changing can be dangerous due to submerged objects. Both PUD representatives urged water recreationists to be aware of surroundings, including elevation changes and hazardous submerged objects.
