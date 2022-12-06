BELLINGHAM — A recent formalized partnership between the Lummi Nation and the University of Washington School of Medicine will provide training opportunities for medical students to learn how to care for Indigenous populations by working at the Lummi Tribal Health Center.

The Lummi Nation and the UW School of Medicine entered into a legal memorandum of understanding on Oct. 2 that allows medical students going through the Indian Health Pathway at the university to do a four-week rotation at the Lummi Tribal Health Center on the Lummi Reservation in Whatcom County, according to Millie Kennedy, tribal liaison for the Indian Health Pathway, and a recent UW news release.



