WENATCHEE — Michael Carter Rallis left the football field for the ring of World Wrestling Entertainment in 2014. This weekend he will be at Town Toyota Center as Madcap Moss and part of WWE’s Sunday Stunner event.

“It’s a match and competition and you want to win because winning is better than losing, but also because you want your opponent to lose,” says Moss, “It’s not a friendly competition. It’s a bit personal.”

Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss of WWE SmackDown: "I want to test myself against the very best in the world, and how I do that is by fighting."


