WENATCHEE — Michael Carter Rallis left the football field for the ring of World Wrestling Entertainment in 2014. This weekend he will be at Town Toyota Center as Madcap Moss and part of WWE’s Sunday Stunner event.
“It’s a match and competition and you want to win because winning is better than losing, but also because you want your opponent to lose,” says Moss, “It’s not a friendly competition. It’s a bit personal.”
WWE athletes need to attack, align, defeat, feud with and mock their opponents. When with the Minnesota Golden Gophers from 2008-2012 he says “I always wanted to block the noise out and just focus on my job. The biggest thing I had to learn as a WWE superstar is the opposite: letting all the noise in, whether that be from an opponent or the crowd, to let that fuel my performance.”
Madcap Moss is with the SmackDown brand which airs every Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on Fox network. He says SmackDown is “an unbelievable show…We have a great tag team, women’s division and men’s division. We have high fliers, giants, athleticism, over the top characters” and that he himself wrestles with “reckless abandon, power and speed.”
Madcap Moss and Ricochet are normally single superstars, but on Sunday they are going to form a tag team to take on two tough fighters, Sheamus and Ridge Holland, who Madcap Moss describes as “UK brutes. They brawl. That’s their style — to try to slow us down, keep us grounded. We are going to make the match explosive.” He says Ricochet is called the highlight of the night with unbelievable body control, and that “he’s a bit smaller than me, but he’s also strong as hell.”
“I am always looking for a fight, and I move to that fight at 100 miles an hour, it’s the only speed I know,” says Moss, “I truly, I’m not in this for the glory; a screw was loose in my head and really more than anything I love the confrontation. I love the physicality and the fight.”
Recently at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Madcap Moss had a memorable win in front of “an absolutely electric, packed stadium” of 62,000 fans in a six-man tag match. He enjoys traveling with WWE, and this will be his first time to North Central Washington.
Madcap Moss thanks his head coach Matt Bloom at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, who he says has “been someone who has had my back at every stage and believed in me and vouched for me and supported me in and out of the ring.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone