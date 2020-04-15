LEAVENWORTH — This coming Friday residents in Chelan County’s Apple Maggot Quarantine Zone will get a chance to drop off their brush.
The Leavenworth brush drop-off site off East Leavenworth Road will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a Chelan County news release. The site is for people in the Apple Maggot Quarantine zone only and is being opened for one day to reduce the chance of wildfires this fire season.
People who live outside the quarantine zone are encouraged to use the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center at 1465 S. Wenatchee Ave., according to the news release. It is open six days a week.