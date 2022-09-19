Powerful quake damages Mexican department store's facade

Vehicles damaged by the collapse of the facade of a department store during an earthquake are pictured in Manzanillo, Mexico, on Monday.

 Reuters/Jesus Lozoya

MEXICO CITY — A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday on the anniversary of two devastating temblors, killing at least one person, damaging buildings, knocking out power and sending residents of Mexico City scrambling outside for safety.

One person was killed in the Pacific port of Manzanillo when a department store roof collapsed on them, the government said. Authorities also reported damage to several hospitals in the western state of Michoacan near the epicenter, which was in a sparsely populated part of Mexico. One person was injured by falling glass at one of the hospitals, the government said.



