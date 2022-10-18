WENATCHEE — Volunteers will be out in full force on Saturday with the sole purpose of doing good.
This Saturday is the annual Make A Difference Day, an event dedicated to improving the Wenatchee Valley and the surrounding areas. This year, residents have more than 40 ways to give back to their community.
Dawnette Thomas, the volunteer coordinator of this year's projects, said the variety gives everyone a chance to give back. The projects are open to anyone who wants to make a positive difference in lives of those around them.
“There are indoor projects, there are outdoor projects. There are projects directly in the valley, and then there are projects on the outskirts of the valley,” Thomas said. “There’s a lot of different options. There’s physical projects as well as donations that are needed.”
Events range from a bike repair and giveaway in Cashmere to a collection drive for baby supplies, various graffiti cleanups and several donation drives at Pybus Market.
Thomas said more events likely have been planned for Saturday that have yet to be added to the list. Some people may choose to participate in simple gestures, like picking up trash after a Saturday morning soccer game, Thomas said.
“I would love to get those added to the webpage,” she said. “It’s never too late.”
The events page also has a helpful tips for each of Saturday's activities. Some of the events request that participants RSVP beforehand, while others suggest work-specific clothing.
The national event was first recognized by Weekend Magazine in 1992, which showcased how those in the Wenatchee Valley worked to improve their community. Thirty years later, the commitment to doing good on the fourth Saturday in October remains as strong as ever.
“It is a great opportunity to just make a difference,” Thomas said. “It’s focused on the good things that are happening in our community, to highlight those.”
To find a list of projects to register your own, go to wwrld.us/mkdd.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone