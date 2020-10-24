WENATCHEE — Dan Moody was expecting 20 or so volunteers to help beautify Rotary Park on Saturday. As part of Make a Difference Day, he and his fellow Rotary members had almost a dozen landscaping and improvements projects planned for the Western Avenue park.
He figured there was four hours of work.
Sixty-plus showed up and they were done in two.
“It’s just been an outpouring and a blessing,” Moody said outside a park shelter as volunteers trickled in for lunch.
The project was one of roughly three dozen in Chelan and Douglas counties for the 30th annual day of volunteerism. Moody, a member of Wenatchee Confluence Rotary, was joined by members Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary, the Wenatchee Rotary Club, Boy Scouts Troop 7 and members of the community.
“You know, we talk about the valley coming together — this is truly the valley coming together,” Moody said.
As the first such day to occur under the shadow of a pandemic and social restrictions, Moody said this year’s Make a Difference Day felt different than in the past.
“I think this year means more because people recognize that we’re stronger together and … I’ll say per capita, the blessings that we have in this community far outshine what other communities with larger populations might have,” Moody said.
Rob Tidd, another member of the Confluence Rotary, said the day offered a chance to meet without a screen.
“People were looking for a reason to get outdoors and mingle with people in person,” Tidd said. “I think we all have Zoom fatigue at this point and it was really good to get together and see people in person, especially from the other rotary clubs.”
The members of Troop 7 know Zoom well: their club meetings have all been hosted over video chat since March.
Troop co-leader Jim White explained that wrangling everyone together for a day of service is harder because of pandemic restrictions, "But it’s nice to have it so that we have consistency, you know, so it kind of helps us get through this whole pandemic because it restores some normalcy to life."
He added, “Our boys are always looking to get out for service projects to do and we’ve been cooped up behind Zoom meetings so it’s really nice when we can get out and actually do stuff. They’re excited about that, even if it means work.”
The scouts’ young backs were tasked with the heavy lifting, namely helping to dig an irrigation ditch. It was part of a larger effort Saturday to prepare the park for a city landscaping project in the spring, Moody said.
Volunteers also laid turf materials, added weed barriers, trimmed grass, edged walkways, installed pads for Frisbee golf, and painted benches and Frisbee golf posts.
“Our big goal was to spruce-up and prep-up,” Moody said.
The idea to spend Make a Difference Day at Rotary Park came after a disappointed stroll through the 8-acre park.
“We walked the park one day and we were kind of appalled at the condition the park was in and thought it would be a good idea to spruce it up,” said longtime Rotarian Randy Zielinski.
The rotary clubs helped establish the park in 1997 and, more recently, the same shelter where lunch was served.
“You know what, we take pride in this Rotary Park so that’s why it was important for us to do that today,” Tidd said.
Added Zielinski, “We feel that Rotary Park’s the premier park in Wenatchee and it just hasn’t been looking like it lately so we wanted to refurbish it, spruce it up, get it back to its old glory.”
Moody believes Wenatchee residents appreciate the value of the park — and that’s why volunteer turnout was so high.
“It’s almost like a church service: We’re breaking bread with the community in an environment where we’re all wearing masks and no one knows who anyone is,” Moody said.