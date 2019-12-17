191211-newslocal-manjorscene 04.jpg
Randy Mittelstaedt moves Joseph into place while installing the manger scene in front of the United Lutheran Church in Waterville Dec. 6. He said it was the second set of characters the church has used since it started the display over 40 years ago.

