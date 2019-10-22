WENATCHEE — A 29-year-old Malaga man is suspected of stealing five laptops from Walmart and an expensive bow from Hooked on Toys.
Wenatchee Police believe Kory M. Jones entered Walmart in Wenatchee three times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 15 and took the laptops without paying, according to Chelan County Superior Court records.
And on Oct. 2, Jones allegedly stole an $1,100 hunting bow from Hooked on Toys.
Walmart security footage shows Jones on two occasions disabling laptop security devices and then hiding them inside his T-shirt, the affidavit said. The five laptops are valued at a combined $2,814.
At Hooked on Toys, Jones was seen entering the store with an old bow and then swapping it out with a new one before leaving without paying, the affidavit said.
Jones was located by East Wenatchee Police on Oct. 18 and then booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree organized retail theft and second-degree theft.