WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old Malaga man is accused of fleeing the scene after crashing into a utility pole with a stolen truck and knocking out power to 500 Chelan County PUD customers.
Police say a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Cameron J. Cooper struck a power pole about 1:48 a.m. Thursday near Ninth Street and Nelson Avenue, according to documents filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The pole was pushed out of the ground and damage to the pole is estimated at $40,000, according to the documents. Power was restored about 9:15 a.m.
Cooper left on foot and hid from authorities until turning himself in at approximately 4:23 a.m., the documents said. During a breathalyzer test administered by Wenatchee Police, Cooper registered a blood alcohol level of .139. The legal limit is .08.
In an interview with police, Cooper said he took the pickup without permission from a relative in Malaga because he couldn’t drive his personal vehicle as it was equipped with an ignition interlock device. Interlock devices require drivers to submit a breath test before the vehicle and register below .025.
Cooper was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, DUI, hit and run and driving without an ignition interlock device.