Casey Blaufuss ducks under an irrigation water supply pipe in 2019 as he carries parts to a rebuilt 1,250-horsepower motor. Malaga Water District customers will see a rate hike in 2023 to keep up with inflation.
MALAGA — Malaga Water District customers will see a minor hike on their bills, a $1 basic charge increase, as a result of inflation, in 2023.
“Our budget is entirely funded by rate payers, so we are also hit by inflation and increased cost. We try to keep our increases as low as possible while not getting behind so as to require a large increase in any one year,” wrote Jon Johnston, Malaga Water District manager, in an email on behalf of the district board. “We strive to be on a solid financial footing.”
The monthly basic charge per residence will run $56, a dollar jump from 2022, according to a Malaga Water District newsletter from March. Malaga Water District provides drinking water in Malaga.
A monthly basic charge for Laurel Hills and Upper Stemilt area residential customers, those above the intertie station on Blair Slack Road, will also see a slight jump from $66 to $67 for the monthly base rate.
Water usage rates will rise by about 15 cents across the board, including for those using less and more than 12,000 gallons per month. For example, rates will go from $2.35 to $2.50 per 1,000 gallons of water per month for most users. (The malagawater.com website was not updated with the new rates as of Thursday afternoon.)
“All of our budget goes to the betterment of the system through employees maintaining it and costs of materials,” Johnston wrote. “We need to continue increasing our capital budget so we can improve and replace some of our aging infrastructure.”
