malaga water district

Casey Blaufuss ducks under an irrigation water supply pipe in 2019 as he carries parts to a rebuilt 1,250-horsepower motor. Malaga Water District customers will see a rate hike in 2023 to keep up with inflation.

MALAGA — Malaga Water District customers will see a minor hike on their bills, a $1 basic charge increase, as a result of inflation, in 2023.

“Our budget is entirely funded by rate payers, so we are also hit by inflation and increased cost. We try to keep our increases as low as possible while not getting behind so as to require a large increase in any one year,” wrote Jon Johnston, Malaga Water District manager, in an email on behalf of the district board. “We strive to be on a solid financial footing.”



