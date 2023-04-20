Casey Blaufuss ducks under an irrigation water supply pipe in 2019 as he carries parts to a rebuilt 1,250-horsepower motor. Malaga Water District is requiring backflow devices for homes connected to an irrigation system or that have underground sprinklers, whether they are fed by the domestic water or a separate irrigation water source.
MALAGA — Malaga Water District residents connected to an irrigation system or underground sprinklers are now required to install a backflow device by the end of 2023.
Backflow devices keep water flowing in an intended, one-way direction. The district's board said it is enforcing the new standard to catch up with state law.
“We have an almost entirely new board and are going through all of our policies and procedures to be sure we are following the laws and this is one of the areas we identified that needed to be addressed,” wrote Jon Johnston, Malaga Water District manager, on behalf of the board.
The district will only approve backflow brands Febco or Watts, according to a March Malaga Water District newsletter. Backflow devices in Malaga will also need to be tested on an annual basis at the customer’s expense.
Neighboring entities, like Chelan County PUD, already have required the devices and the same annual test for certain customers to meet Washington state Department of Health requirements.
“Water utilities… everyone that’s regulated by the state Department of Health is required to have what’s called a backflow prevention program,” said Ron Slabaugh, Chelan PUD water and wastewater manager. “It doesn’t apply to every customer. It only applies to those that have something going on on their property with the potential to backflow contamination into the public water system. The biggest example on the residential side would be irrigation.”
According to Johnston, irrigation devices in particular are susceptible to water pooling and in case of a break in the line, fertilizers or animal feces could end up in the mainlines and be pumped into homes.
“In case of a break in the line, water can be siphoned back from houses and anything connected to the water system can end up in the mainlines,” Johnston wrote. “We’ve never had a contamination problem, but it’s always a possibility.”
Pricing of backflow devices varies, Slabaugh said, due to a variety of device types and sizes on the market. The location for installment also impacts pricing of a backflow device. A residential backflow test locally can run around $55.
