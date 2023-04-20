backflow device

Casey Blaufuss ducks under an irrigation water supply pipe in 2019 as he carries parts to a rebuilt 1,250-horsepower motor. Malaga Water District is requiring backflow devices for homes connected to an irrigation system or that have underground sprinklers, whether they are fed by the domestic water or a separate irrigation water source.

MALAGA — Malaga Water District residents connected to an irrigation system or underground sprinklers are now required to install a backflow device by the end of 2023.

Backflow devices keep water flowing in an intended, one-way direction. The district's board said it is enforcing the new standard to catch up with state law.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

