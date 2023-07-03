The Rock Star monster truck goes airborne in the freestyle competition during a Monster Trucks & Freedom show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday in Waterville. The monster trucks Weekend Warrior, Identity Theft, Cali Kid, Spitfire, and Rock Star competed in best trick, long jump, racing, and freestyle competitions. Rock Star won.
Kam Seigfreid, of East Wenatchee, holds his son Leo, 3, atop his shoulders as they both look at the Rock Star monster truck in the pits before the start of the Monster Trucks & Freedom show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday in Waterville.
Hudson Morley, of Cashmere, has a T-shirt signed by monster truck driver Marvin Anderson, of Kelowna, B.C., before the start of the Monster Trucks & Freedom show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday in Waterville.
Five monster trucks, "Weekend Warrior," "Identity Theft," "Cali Kid," "Spitfire," and "Rock Star," performed in four events: best trick, long jump, racing, and freestyle.
Lorna Payne, the behind the wheel of Rock Star, has driven monster trucks for 20 years and won the competition on both nights.
Payne’s co-workers said she was shy, but Payne did not drive Rock Star shyly as she roared its engines, jumped cars, and attempted a sky-wheelie, a trick with the front tires on the ground and the back tires in the air.
“It’s not always Rock Star (who wins),” Payne said.
The Megasaurus, a fire-breathing robotic dinosaur, tore the roof of a car off with its jaws before ripping the car in half with its arms. Alongside the performance, a voice-over claimed that Megasaurus started as an atomic age science experiment gone wrong that the Malicious Monster Truck Tour tames by feeding old cars. After finishing its junk car dinner, Megasaurus burped fire.
A golf cart with a jet engineered onto the back raced around the track.
Two trucks offered rides for kids before and after the show, and in halftime.
The show concluded with a fireworks display.
Marvin Anderson, who drives Identity Theft, has sat behind the wheel of monster trucks for 33 years.
When asked why he races those trucks, Anderson replied, “The kids. And 98% of people are always happy.”
“Thanks to all the people for coming to the show,” Anderson added.
