WATERVILLE — Vroom! Engines roared as ginormous trucks destroyed cars and performed tricks at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The home of the NCW Fair hosted the Monster Trucks & Freedom shows Friday and Saturday in Waterville with the Malicious Monster Truck Tour.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?