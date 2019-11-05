EAST WENATCHEE — A 27-year-old man East Wenatchee was arrested Sunday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Badger Mountain Road.
About 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Devon Richard Taylor was reported driving a stolen vehicle southbound on Badger Mountain Road near the Waterville Ski Hill, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
He allegedly fled when deputies attempted to stop him and continued south, reaching speeds over 90 mph.
Authorities pursued Taylor for seven miles before he drove over spike strips near Canyon Hills Drive and then fled on foot with a passenger. Taylor was apprehended after a short foot chase, but the passenger eluded authorities.
Taylor was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license and two outstanding warrants for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. He’s being held at Okanogan County Jail.
Officers from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police, Wenatchee Police and the Chelan County SHeriff’s Office responded to the pursuit.