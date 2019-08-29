EAST WENATCHEE — A 31-year-old East Wenatchee man was arrested Thursday morning following a standoff and high-speed chase.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded at 4:08 a.m. to the 2700 block of Westview Drive in East Wenatchee for a trespassing complaint, the department said in a news release.
Deputies found the man, whose identity wasn’t released, sitting inside a car. He had blood on his clothes from apparent self-inflicted stab wounds and displayed the knife toward deputies, the release said.
After several hours of trying to convince the man to exit the car safely and receive medical evaluations, he fled the scene in the car, reaching speeds above 80 mph on North Baker Avenue, the release said.
Deputies saw the vehicle slow and then the man jumped from the car as it was moving, the release said. The vehicle went off the roadway less than a mile away on the 2100 block of North Baker Avenue. Deputies used a stun gun on him after he refused to follow commands and then took him into custody, the release said.
He was transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment of his wounds. Criminal charges are pending.