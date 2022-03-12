Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Chelan County Sheriff deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon after his vehicle fled a collision at Highway 2 and Easy Street and then struck a deputy's vehicle.

The deputy who was struck by the suspect vehicle was checked out at the hospital and released with minor injuries, according to a press release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect — a 21-year-old male from Bremerton, Washington — is under investigation for numerous felonies, including eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and Hit and Run. The suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen out of Bremerton.

Rivercom received a report of a non-injury accident at the intersection of Highway 2 and Easy Street Friday around 2:05 p.m.

The suspect vehicle, a black Dodge Dakota, fled the collision heading westbound on Highway 2. Multiple callers reported that the vehicle was driving erratically at speeds estimated to be over 100 miles per hour.

A Chelan County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle in Dryden and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, passing other vehicles on the shoulder and forcing vehicles off the road. The deputy terminated the pursuit.

A second deputy was traveling eastbound from Leavenworth on Highway 2 and observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed coming towards him. The deputy activated his emergency lights. The suspect vehicle went around a vehicle traveling westbound and veered into the eastbound lane striking the deputy’s patrol vehicle along the driver’s side and ultimately disabling the deputy’s vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crashed a short distance later near Prey’s Fruit Stand on Highway 2. The suspect fled on foot and attempted to flag down vehicles for a ride. The suspect was contacted by Chelan County Sheriff deputies in the Prey’s Fruit stand parking lot and taken into custody at around 2:22 p.m., according to the press release.

The Washington State Patrol was called out to handle the collision between the suspect vehicle and the deputy’s vehicle.

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?