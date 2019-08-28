MALAGA — Authorities have arrested a 45-year-old man after his 29-year-old roommate was stabbed Tuesday night during an argument.
Fortino Gutierrez-Rojas allegedly used a paring knife to stab his roommate once in the abdomen, said Jason Reinfeld, chief of operations with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at 9:32 p.m. to the home on the 300 block of Larkspur Lane. Gutierrez-Rojas was arrested there without incident on suspicion of second-degree assault, Reinfeld said.
The 29-year-old was transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Reinfeld said.
Gutierrez-Rojas is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and is expected to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon in Chelan County Superior Court.