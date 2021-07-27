LEAVENWORTH — One man is in custody after he allegedly stole multiple vehicles over the weekend in incidents that started in Leavenworth and stretched across half of the state.
Andrew Loudon, 39, of Chewelah allegedly stole a bus at approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday from a rafting company in Leavenworth, according to a press release from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Officers spotted the bus at around 7:48 p.m. on Highway 2/97 near milepost 111 and stopped pursuing the vehicle after the bus ran a red light 7 minutes later near Monitor.
A police officer in Douglas County also attempted to stop the bus approximately an hour later but ended the pursuit after 10 minutes. The bus was abandoned in Moses Lake, and Loudon then hitchhiked to Spokane and then north to Chewelah.
There, he allegedly stole a front-end loader sometime on Sunday and proceeded to drive it into his house and used it to flip a car onto the house. No one was inside the residence at the time.
He was arrested by Chewelah police at approximately 6:53 p.m. Sunday and booked into the Stevens County Jail, held on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious mischief and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
According to the press release, Loudon had been released from Western State Hospital on Saturday morning.
Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said deputies abandoned the chase because they did not have probable cause based on the strict guidelines outlined in a new state law aimed at police reform.
