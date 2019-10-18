CHELAN — A suspected impaired driver was arrested Thursday after stealing a truck and leading deputies on a high-speed chase, court records show.
Steven Mejia, 28, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle, DUI and resisting arrest, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The truck owner told the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office about 4:50 p.m. that he’d parked in an alley in Chelan and, upon returning to the vehicle, saw a man enter it. He stepped in front of the truck to try to stop the driver but had to move to avoid being hit.
The suspect, later identified as Mejia, drove through the alley and turned south onto Highway 97A, according to the affidavit. A deputy stopped Mejia near milepost 228 and Mejia exited the vehicle but then got back in and fled.
According to the affidavit, Mejia reached speeds of about 100 mph and nearly lost control of the truck while navigating a turn on Highway 971. He continued to drive “erratically,” at one point going 70 mph in a 50 mph zone and passing a school bus.
Mejia continued onto South Lakeshore Road, driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone and swerving at oncoming vehicles at one point, the affidavit says. Deputies stopped him near milepost 9 and ultimately subdued him with a Taser.
The affidavit says Mejia admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day and during the pursuit. He was treated for injuries at Lake Chelan Community Hospital.