WENATCHEE — Police say a 28-year-old Wenatchee man exposed himself to three Wenatchee School District girls in November and December.
Two of Christopher R. Miller’s alleged victims identified him to Wenatchee Police from a photo montage, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday in Chelan County Superior Court.
Authorities believe Miller showed his genitals to a 13-year-old Foothills Middle School student on Nov. 25 in the area of Maple and Pershing streets; a 17-year-old Westside High School student on Dec. 2 on Ninth Street; and a 13-year-old Foothills student on Dec. 17 near Springwater and Poplar avenues.
Miller on Friday was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of three counts of indecent exposure. He was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Monday in superior court.
Miller was convicted of indecent exposure in December 2017, the affidavit said.