WENATCHEE — A 53-year-old Wenatchee man is accused of stabbing his roommate in her sleep.
The alleged victim, a 49-year-old woman, was contacted by Wenatchee police Tuesday at Walla Walla Point Park where she complained of chest wounds, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
She told police she believed she was stabbed in her sleep sometime during the previous 48 hours by William Conrad Hewitt. She also said he stabbed her in the abdomen in February, but didn’t report the incident to police. She explained to police she uses medication that helps her sleep.
Central Washington Hospital staff, however, did report the stabbing after she sought treatment, but police were not able to reach her, the affidavit said.
Hewitt met with police Tuesday and denied stabbing the woman, but said he was home with the woman when the stabbings occurred and said he owned a knife that matched the description she provided, the affidavit said.
Hewitt was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the February stabbing. He is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. The stabbing reported Tuesday at the park is still under investigation.