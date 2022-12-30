MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicides of four University of Idaho students.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to the Statesman that Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody on a “fugitive from justice warrant” in connection with the homicides early Friday at a home in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.



