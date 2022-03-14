WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal prosecutors have charged a Missouri man in the Capitol insurrection, saying he denied breaching the building then later told agents that reviewing videos he took that day reminded him that he had indeed gone inside.
Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 39, of Polo — about 50 miles northeast of Kansas City — was arrested Feb. 28. He is charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Both charges are misdemeanors.
Cruz was released on a personal recognizance bond, and his arraignment is scheduled for March 29 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. His attorney, Ronna Holloman-Hughes, declined a request for comment.
To date, more than 750 people have been charged in connection with the insurrection, with about 230 pleading guilty — mostly to misdemeanors — and more than 115 sentenced.
According to an FBI affidavit, records obtained through a search warrant issued to Google showed that a mobile device associated with Cruz's email address was in the U.S. Capitol Crypt on Jan. 6, 2021. And records obtained from a search warrant issued to AT&T showed that the cellphone associated with Cruz's phone number was in the Capitol that day, the affidavit says.
An FBI agent interviewed Cruz in May 2021. Cruz told the agent that he saw police in riot gear on the Capitol steps. He watched the growing crowd "for a while," then walked to some nearby food trucks to get lunch, the affidavit says. Cruz said he saw tear gas and rubber bullets being deployed on protesters pushing through the barriers, so he went onto the Capitol grounds to help anyone who had been injured.
He told the agent that he walked up the northwest exterior steps of the Capitol but stayed on the landing and did not enter the building. He said he saw a window break on the northwest side of the building and, realizing the situation was deteriorating, left.
The agent interviewed Cruz again on June 1, 2021, this time at his home, according to the affidavit. Cruz gave the agent a thumb drive that contained photos and videos of his trip to D.C.
"Cruz stated that reviewing these videos prior to the FBI's arrival reminded him that he entered the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021," the affidavit says. "Cruz stated the activity he recorded with his GoPro camera included a man attempting to break a U.S. Capitol window, and Cruz walking near the Capitol Rotunda."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.