WATERVILLE — A Snohomish man found guilty of murder in the death of a 34-year-old man in Sun Cove is appealing his sentence on the grounds that his trial lawyer didn’t investigate whether ADHD factored into his decision making.
Oscar A. Alden, 30, argues that cognitive impairments related to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder affected his ability to interpret a tense situation when he shot and killed Tom Maks in June 2013.
A jury in 2014 found him guilty of second-degree murder and he was sentenced to 19 years in prison. He’s being held at the Clallam Bay Corrections Center.
In a personal restraint petition filed with the state Court of Appeals, Alden claims his lawyers didn’t account for his ADHD while defending him at trial.
The court on Tuesday ordered a hearing to determine whether Alden’s lawyers investigated the possible relevance of his ADHD. The hearing is to be held within 90 days in Douglas County Superior Court.
Findings from the hearing will be forwarded to the Court of Appeals for consideration.
Alden unsuccessfully appealed the conviction in 2016.
Maks was a father of two girls and a former Lake Tapps real estate agent and skier. Alden, 23 at the time, was a pre-med student at Seattle Pacific University.
Alden and a group of friends were spending the weekend at a home in Sun Cove to celebrate a birthday. Maks was vacationing next door. Maks met the group on June 8.
Maks accompanied Alden and his friends to taverns in Chelan, but was left behind when Alden’s group returned to Sun Cove.
Maks showed up to the group’s home about 3:40 a.m. and was apparently enraged that he’d been left behind. Witnesses noticed a pistol tucked into the waistband of his pants. The group convinced him to leave but he returned shortly after unarmed.
Maks began fighting with Alden’s friends, Raymond Roberts and Dane Meier, and as Roberts climbed off Maks, the fight effectively over, Alden approached Maks and shot him once in the head.
Alden testified at trial that Maks lunged at him, and believing he was still armed, fired in self-defense. Three others in the group testified that Maks was kneeling or crouched and made no lunging motion.