COLCHUCK LAKE — Chelan County sheriff's deputies are recovering the body of a man in his 60s from Colchuck Lake this morning. The man died from a possible cardiac issue.
The man died Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m. and was hiking near the lake, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. A doctor was also at Colchuck Lake and pronounced the man dead. Hikers at the lake activated a satellite device and notified the sheriff’s office.
Airlift Northwest crews attempted to reach the man last night, but he was at the far end of the lake from the landing zone, Reinfeld said. Sheriff’s deputies took a helicopter up to the lake this morning and recovered the body.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.