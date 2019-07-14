Updated: Sunday at 12:06 p.m.
Traffic on Mission Street is down to two lanes for half-a-block while Wenatchee police officers investigate a pickup that crashed into a building.
James R. Park, 60, was arrested for suspicion of DUI after crashing his red Silverado pickup at about 10:30 a.m., at the intersection of Mission and First streets, Wenatchee Police Department Corporal Brian Bolz said.
Park was driving a red Silverado pickup northbound on Mission Street, Bolz said. The man drove onto the left sidewalk, impacted a traffic light, continued down the sidewalk, struck a crossing light button and then struck the Mission Court apartment building.
No one was injured in the crash, Bolz said. The Mission Court apartment building was damaged.
Chelan County PUD is disabling power to the traffic lights at that intersection while it is being repaired.