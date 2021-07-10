CHELAN — A man drowned early Saturday morning after jumping into Lake Chelan while intoxicated, authorities said.
The 53-year-old man jumped into the lake at 4 a.m. near the GrandView on the Lake hotel, Chelan County Sheriff Office Sgt. Chris Foreman said Saturday.
He didn't resurface, so his wife called 911, Foreman said. Rescue swimmers responded within minutes and found him almost immediately.
They performed CPR on the man but he was ultimately pronounced deceased later that morning.
Authorities are investigating the incident but foul play is not currently suspected. The man's name and city of residence have not been released.