WATERVILLE — A Rock Island man accused of murdering his wife has asked his case to be decided by a judge.
Ului Teulilo, 69, on Monday waived his right to a jury trial and is set for a bench trial Oct. 9 in Douglas County Superior Court with Judge Brian Huber.
Investigators believe in July 2018 Teulilo beat to death his wife, Peggy Teulilo, inside their fifth-wheel trailer on Riverside Place in Rock Island.
Originally charged with second-degree murder, he’s now charged with first-degree murder with extreme indifference and second-degree murder. The Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office amended its charges against Teulilo last month after negotiations fell apart.
“We’d been trying during the plea bargain process to have Mr. Teulilo plead guilty to murder in the second degree,” Prosecutor Gordon Edgar said Wednesday. “And we noted from the very outset that if we could not come to an agreement with that charge, the state would be amending to murder in the first degree.”
Teulilo and Peggy Teulilo, 68, married in 2011, according to her obituary. She was born in Colfax and graduated from Ephrata High School in 1968.
Prior to his arrest, Teulilo worked in the Wenatchee Valley as a septic tank servicer.